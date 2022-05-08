Confusion as Mombasa Family Claims Kin Buried in Same Grave as Sonko’s Mother

A Mombasa family has claimed their kin is buried in a grave where former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s mother is allegedly buried.

The family of Mr Abubakar Aboudis claimed ownership of the grave where their kin was laid to rest some seven years ago.

The Mombasa gubernatorial candidate paid his mother’s grave a visit on Friday in the company of religious leaders.

Sonko’s mother, Saumu Mbuvi, died more than 24 years ago.

“This is the grave my mother Mariam Ali was buried seven years ago. Do not look for votes using graveyards. It is disappointing and saddening that Mr Sonko can claim ownership of my mother’s grave claiming it is his mother who was buried here,” said Mr Aboud as he sobbed.

The family warned Sonko against using their mother for political gain. They also demanded an apology from Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Let the dead rest, stop disturbing them. To Wiper leader Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, why would you buy such a lie? We want you to come here apologize,” he added.

Sonko on Friday maintained that he was born and bred in Mombasa and as such understands the plight of the locals.

“On Friday, together with religious leaders, we visited the cemetery where my mother was buried. Apart from that, I can name different people who I schooled with. So I am asking my competitors to go back to the drawing board since I am coming in with solutions to Mombasa people’s problems,” said Sonko.

A section of Kaya elders led by Mwinyi Hamisi Mwapojo have also threatened to curse Sonko over the ouster of Justice Said Chitembwe.

Mr Mwapojo claimed the former Makadara MP is to blame for Chitembwe’s woes. They gave Sonko seven days to apologize.

“Mr Sonko we are giving you seven days to apologize or else we will curse you. You cannot come here and start asking for votes, abusing Governor Hassan Joho forgetting you are behind the woes facing our son,” he said.

