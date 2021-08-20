Mombasa DCIO, Spouse Among Four Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearms

Police are seeking to hold a colleague attached to the Mombasa Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and three others for a period of 14 days.

Bridget Wanjiku Kamau, the DCIO Mombasa, her spouse Geoffrey Maina Njuguna, Chris Mwangangi Musyoka and Lucia Wanjiku Mutunga, appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate David Ndungi on Thursday over an array of criminal activities.

Lead prosecutor Abel Omariba told the court that Bridget’s state issued firearm was in the possession of her husband, Maina, who was in Nairobi and she in Mombasa.

The four, the court heard are being probed for illegal possession of firearms, preparation to commit offences of forgery, impersonation of public officers and giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

Read: Migori County Police Arrested For Killing Boda Boda Rider Over Ksh100 Levy

Mr Omariba also told Mr Ndungi that police spotted a suspicious motor vehicle, a black Toyota Land Cruiser, being driven by Mwangangi from Ngong Road.

Ms Mutunga was in the passenger seat in the vehicle without a front number plate.

According to Mwangangi, the suspect vehicle belonged to Maina.

“Police conducted a thorough search of the vehicle driven by Mwangangi then recovered two firearms,” Mr Omariba said.

Read Also: Police Officer Arrested for Robbing Tuk Tuk Driver of Sh1,100 in Murang’a

“One of the firearms, a Ceska pistol, had its serial number erased from the body while the other bore a serial number resembling a government of Kenya firearm.”

Maina, the court heard, drove to Kilimani Police Station in a Mercedes Benz, also without a front number plate, where the Toyota Land Cruiser was being held.

A search on the Benz led to the discovery of a magazine for the Ceska pistol with seven rounds of ammunition alongside a police pocket phone and two handcuffs bearing serial numbers resembling those of the government of Kenya.

Maina told the police that the firearms belonged to his wife who has a three-month-old baby.

Read Also: Ingenious Ways Corrupt Police Officers Collect Bribes from the Public

The prosecution added that the two vehicles – KCH 888F and KBR 786Z – could be stolen.

Maina also alleged to be attached to the President’s Delivery Unit.

Investigations also showed that Bridget who was formerly stationed at Parklands Police Station, Nairobi, had run-ins with her boss over stolen vehicles.

Prosecution urged the court to hold the four as investigators establish their links with Interior ministry, the National Police Service, the Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Bankers Association and the National Transport and Safety Authority to ascertain the documents recovered from them.

The suspects will remain in remand until August 20 when Mr Ndungi will rule on the 14 day detention plea.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...