Mombasa County Bans Home-based Care Facilities in Bid to Curb Covid-19 Surge

Mombasa County government has announced a raft of measures to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement signed by Governor Ali Hassan Joho and County commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo, the county banned home-based care ICU facilities for Covid-19 patients.

The county government has also suspended all public gatherings and in-person meetings until further notice.

All live performances in hotels and dancing have also been banned in the coastal county.

To combat the recent wave, a multi agency committee is set to be formed in the sub counties to inspect all bars and liquor premises with immediate effect.

Henceforth, places of worship will observe the 1/3 capacity rule as announced by the ministry of health last week.

The county has urged employers to allow staff work from home except those offering critical services.

“Compliance to Covid-19 measures on all sectors including transport, hotels, bars, restaurants, shops, supermarkets,” the statement read.

Last week, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced a number of measures to help contain the spread of the virus as experienced in recent weeks.

The national government extended the 10pm to 4am curfew, suspended all government meetings and ordered that burials are carried out within 72 hours.

As of Tuesday, the country’s positivity rate was at 15.4 percent with 1,085 new cases, pushing the tally to 205,356.

403 patients recovered from the disease to push the total number of recoveries to 190,095.

Fatalities stand at 3,995 after 25 patients succumbed to the virus.

