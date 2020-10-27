Mombasa County Assembly Shut Down After MCAs Tested Positive For Covid-19

Mombasa County Assembly has suspended operations after three Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-week recess has been extended by 14 more days to create room for fumigation and other relevant protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Speaker Fadhili Makarani stated that there might be a further extension to 21 days due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We have three MCAs and a few staff who tested positive and that is why we decided to extend the recess because the whole place needs to be fumigated. People have been given two weeks to go for self-isolation,” said Makarani.

The deputy speaker further refuted claims that the staff has been kept in the dark concerning the same adding that they need to be tested before they are released into self-isolation.

“I am not in denial that our people are at risk but we need to test them and if the situation gets worse, we will close the assembly,” said Makarani.

As of yesterday, COVID-19 cases in the country were nearing the 50,000 mark. The highest deaths were recorded as 18 succumbed in one day.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday warned that Kenya is headed for a second wave.

Kagwe attributed the surge to recklessness after the government relaxed Covid-19 measures including the reopening of bars and curfew hours last month.

“The spike we are witnessing has not erupted from nowhere, it’s because of defiance. Bars are not maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, I plead with you to follow the measures so that the measures are not escalated,” he said.

“What happens when you go to the pub, get infected then infect your children who are now back to school, think about it, they will, in turn, infect other pupils, and they will infect others, the story can unfold.” He added.

