3 Arrested As Mombasa-based Detectives Burst A Car Theft Syndicate

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three people linked to a car theft syndicate in the coastal region.

42-year-old John Kimani and Pacificah Kemunto Nyakundi, 39, were arrested yesterday for being accomplices of 50-year-old George Morara.

DCI said the accused, who were arrested in Kilifi and Kajiado counties, have been stealing hired cars after posing as genuine customers.

During the intelligence-led operation, sleuths recovered a Toyota Axio that was stolen two months ago.

The police said that the victim had hired the vehicle to Morara for three days on July 26 but the accused failed to return it as agreed.

Detectives have since established that Morara and his accomplices tamper with car tracking gadgets before disposing them in Tanzania via the Namanga border.

“The three suspects placed in custody pending arraignment as pursuit of more accomplices and recoveries continues, ” DCI said in a tweet.

Three members of a criminal syndicate operating in the Coastal region that has been stealing hired cars after posing as genuine customers were yesterday arrested in Kilifi & Kajiado by Mombasa- based @DCI_Kenya detectives, & a Toyota Axio that was stolen two months ago recovered. pic.twitter.com/h2T7vE1bqi — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 20, 2020

…in Tanzania via the Namanga border. In the intelligence-led operation, 42-yr-old John Kimani & Pacificah Kemunto Nyakundi aged 39yrs were also arrested being accomplices of the 50-yr-old George Morara. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 20, 2020

