Mombasa County Gov’t Bars Commuters With Flu Symptoms From Boarding Ferries

With increasing concerns over the safety of commuters relying on ferry transport in Mombasa amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the county emergence response committee has resolved to bar all individuals with flu symptoms from boarding the vessels.

In a statement on Tuesday, Governor Ali Hassan Joho and County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said the individuals are advised to seek medical assistance from local health facilities.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness clinically resembling viral pneumonia and manifesting as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Individuals who have been infected often exhibit flu-like symptoms.

Ferry users have been urged to follow good hand and respiratory hygiene practices including handwashing and use of handkerchiefs or a piece of cloth for covering mouth and nose when sneezing.

The decision was arrived at during a crisis meeting on COVID-19 held on Monday, March 23, 2020.

During the meeting, the committee resolved to close down all salons and barbershops with immediate effect as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Tuk Tuk, Boda Boda operators and hawkers will now be required to move away from parking stations around the ferry in order to create space for crowd management.

The county government directed all private health facilities to set aside beds for COVID-19 patients.

The committee also urged people to abide by the National Government and County Government directives on COVID-19.

“Sensitization of community members should be done per sub-county, ” the statement reads.

As of Wednesday, March 25, Kenya had 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday said the recent nine cases were spread in four counties; Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

Resolutions of the Mombasa County Emergency Response Committee on #COVID19 meeting held on 23rd March 2020.

