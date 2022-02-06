Molo MP Ditches Jubilee for UDA Days After PG Meeting

Molo Member of Parliament Kuria Kimani has defected to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from the ruling Jubilee party.

The lawmaker made the declaration on Sunday morning.

He was received to UDA by Deputy President William Ruto at the Karen residence.

“I have served my Jubilee Party diligently. As I look forward to serve the people of Molo as their Member of Parliament for another term, I will be seeking this mandate through United Democratic Alliance (UDA),” Kimani said in a tweet thread.

The legislator said he believes in the DP’s bottom-up economic model, which, according to the ‘hustler’ camp, aims to empower the low-income earners in the society.

“‘These economic times call for the building of plans that build from the bottom up and not from the top down, that put their faith once more in the forgotten man at the bottom of the economic pyramid.’ Franklin D. Roosevelt. Chama ni UDA, Form ni Hustler. Mpango ni Bottom Up!” he said.

Kuria was elected to parliament in the August 2017 General Election.

He has over the last few months been sending mixed signals regarding his political alignment.

His defection to UDA comes barely a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Jubilee lawmakers for a Parliamentary Group meeting at State House.

The meeting was meant to strengthen the party ahead of the August General Election. Jubilee is expected to back Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja Movement in the polls.

