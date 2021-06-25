Molo Green Company Director Justus Metho Muinde Found Dead Inside His Car

Mbijiwe’s sister Tamara had earlier revealed that the car the brother was traveling in when he went missing on Saturday had been hired.

It has emerged that the car was borrowed from a police officer based at Pangani Police Station, Nairobi.

Tamara and the Mbijiwe family are, however, yet to speak about the abandoned car or confirm if it’s the one their kin had borrowed

Tamara stated that on the day Mbijiwe went missing, he had just finished training a Nairobi-based church on basic security skills.

“He was to travel to our Meru rural home that evening,” she said adding that efforts to reach his brother on phone had proved futile forcing the family to file a missing person’s report at Central Police Station.

The founder of Eye On Security (Kenya) Limited is a common figure in Kenya’s television discussions touching on matters security.

In the 2017 General Election, he attempted to run for the Meru gubernatorial seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket but backed out to support the then-governor Peter Munya.

In June 2019, he was arraigned in court over alleged fraud.

He was accused of fraudulently acquiring Sh150,000 from a man after convincing him that he was in a position to secure his sister a job at the United Nations (UN).