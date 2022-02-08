Moi’s Grandson Evicted From House Over Ksh240,000 Rent Arrears

The woes bedevilling former president Daniel arap Moi’s grandson, Collins Toroitich, have deepened after he was evicted from his house over rent arrears.

Toroitich told the High Court sitting in Nairobi on Monday that he was kicked out of his house last Friday over Ksh240,000 rent arrears that have accumulated over a period of six months.

The court heard that Toroitich now lives in the streets because he has no money to provide for himself or his family.

The 45-year-old made the submissions in the case where he has accused his stepmother, Sylvia Moi, of disinheriting him.

In the case, Toroitich claims he has been excluded from management of a multi-billion-shilling estate left behind by his father Jonathan Kipkemboi Moi.

Read: Jonathan Moi’s Widow Sylvia Embroiled In Bitter Property Row With ‘Co-wives’

Jonathan was the eldest son of late President Moi. He succumbed to pancreatic cancer in April 2019.

The former rally driver whose wealth is estimated to be worth more than Sh70 billion died without a will.

Toroitich accuses his step-mother and half-brother Clint Kiprono of failing to provide for him despite being a dependent and a biological son of Jonathan.

The complainant is seeking to have the court nullify the grant of letters of administration obtained by his stepmother and Kiprono allowing them to manage the estate left behind by his late father.

Read Also: Woman Wants Moi’s Grandson Jailed after Failing to Show Up for DNA Test

“The deceased’s first house, where Collins comes from, is not being provided for and is not among the administrators. He was evicted from his house on Friday and is now on the streets. It is saddening, considering the nature of the estate,” Toroitich’s lawyer Duncan Okatch told Judge Aggrey Muchelule.

Through his legal team, Toroitich wants the court to add him as a co-administrator of the estate to represent his house and the dispute on asset management to be referred to mediation.

“The estate is actively being dealt with although the grant for letters of administration has not been confirmed. Funds are coming in (to the estate) and there is no accountability. He is the eldest son of the deceased,” said Okatch.

Read Also: Moi Family Sells Siginon Aviation Majority Stake To Turkish Company

Okatch urged the court to expedite the matter to prevent further suffering by his client.

“The co-administrators unlawfully attempted to disinherit the applicant out of his beneficial share in Jonathan’s estate by intentionally excluding him as a beneficiary of the estate despite at all material times being aware that he is the eldest biological child of Jonathan and a bona-fide dependant.”

“We urge for urgency in determination of our application because he cannot provide for himself or his family. His wife and children cannot believe he is not getting a share. Let us make a provision for him like the others are getting,” said the advocate.

Toroitich has in the past been accused of being a deadbeat father by his estranged wife. The matter is pending in court.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...