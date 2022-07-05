Moi University Set To Fire Staff In Bid To Improve Financial Situation

Moi University intends to fire a number of its workers.

According to Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaac Kosgey, the action is a part of the varsity’s efforts to improve its financial situation.

Prof Kosgey noted in an internal memo, that it was challenging to run the institution since recurrent expenses like the wage bill consumed around 70% of the funds.

“With the continued decline of revenues, the University is unable to sustain the growing wage bill and, as such, it has become necessary to undertake right-sizing of the human resource sustainability of the University and its operations,” Kosgey told Moi University Academics Staff Union secretary.

Read: Moi University Closed Indefinitely After Staff Members Went On Strike

“This is, therefore, to notify you of the impending redundancy of staff due to the continued strain by the University to fully fund its wage bill, and to align the human resource to the existing workload,” he added.

In September last year, Council chairperson Dr Humphrey Njuguna confirmed that the institution of higher learning was knee-deep in debt.

This was following revelations by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu in a 2018-2019 report.

The report showed that the institution of higher learning’s debts had reached over Sh4.5 billion.

Read Also: Moi University Admits to Financial Struggles After Sh5 Billion Debt Revelations

Speaking to the Standard, Dr Njuguna attributed the crippling debts to scrapped courses and closure of satellite campuses across the country.

Other challenges facing the institution, he said, were low enrollment of students and a bloated workforce.

The number of students has over the years reduced from 50,000 to 30,000.

“[It is true] we have financial challenges. I can, however, confirm that the university Council has formulated a plan that would avert the collapsing of the institution,” said Dr Njuguna.

Read Also: University of Nairobi, KU Losses at Sh4.3 Billion – Report

On its plans to stay afloat, Dr Njuguna said, a recently launched 6,500-seater Amphitheatre will help generate income.

Towards the end of 2021, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched investigations into embezzlement and ghost workers claims at the varsity.

In a letter to Prof Kosgey, the commission demanded employment records of all teaching and non-teaching staff since July 2018.

Reports indicated that at least 1,000 of 10,000 staffers at the institution were ghost workers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...