Moi University Closed Indefinitely After Staff Members Went On Strike

Moi University Main Campus has been closed indefinitely three days after staff members went on strike paralysing learning activities in the institution.

In a memo dated October 27, all students were ordered to vacate the university’s premises by Thursday noontime.

“At its special meeting, held on Wednesday 27th October 2021, Senate resolved to suspend teaching and learning activities at Main Campus indefinitely due to the industrial action by the University Staff which has affected University operations. Subsequently, students at the Main Campus are directed to vacate the hostels and leave University premises by 12.00 Noon on Thursday 28th October, 2021,” the memo read in part.

“The University Senate and Management Board recognize and appreciate your patience and mature conduct in the past three days. We wish to assure you of our commitment to restoring normalcy in University operations as soon as possible to enable you complete your studies in a timely fashion.”

The university’s workers and lecturers downed their tools on Monday citing delays in payment of their salaries and failure by the institution to implement the 2017/2021 Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA) and consequent salary arrears.

The institution is struggling with debst amounting to Ksh4.5 billion, according to revelations by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu in a 2018-2019 report.

