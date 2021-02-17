Moi Girls’ Eldoret Shut Down Indefinitely After Students’ Strike

They protested the closure of the school canteen and change of school diet especially the removal from the menu of eggs, meat and fruits.

According to the students, their current diet consists of ugali and cabbage.

They also condemned the school head for cutting down iconic trees that beautified the institution.

Following the unrest, anti-riot police officers were deployed to the institution and together with senior education officials are monitoring the situation.

