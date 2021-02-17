in EDUCATION, NEWS

Moi Girls’ Eldoret Shut Down Indefinitely After Students’ Strike

Moi Girls' Eldoret students protesting in the school [Photo/Courtesy]

Moi Girls Eldoret has been shut down indefinitely after students protested, learners have been ordered to vacate the premises.

Students of the revered national school, in Uasin Gishu County, on Wednesday morning, held demonstrations in the institution calling for the removal of their Principal Christine Chumba.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the students, who boycotted classes, marched around the school chanting “Haki Yetu”.

They camped at the school gate as they were not allowed to demonstrate outside the institution.

The girls accused the principal of embezzlement of school funds, harassment and also mistreatment of teachers and support staff.

In a list of claims, the students further accused the principal of abolishing entertainment and sporting activities.

They protested the closure of the school canteen and change of school diet especially the removal from the menu of eggs, meat and fruits.

According to the students, their current diet consists of ugali and cabbage.

They also condemned the school head for cutting down iconic trees that beautified the institution.

Following the unrest, anti-riot police officers were deployed to the institution and together with senior education officials are monitoring the situation.

