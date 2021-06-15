Moi-era Cooperatives Commissioner Raymond Bomett In Land Saga With Relatives

Moi era Cooperatives Commissioner Raymond Bomett is on the spot for allegedly grabbing ancestral land and ordering its subdivision.

The land was left to the family by the late chief Micah Kipng’etich Bomett under registration LR Nandi/Baraton/569.

The late chief Micah Bomett had three wives, who were allocated 40 acres of land each following his death, in a bid to take care of the sons.

Raymond was born of the third wife, together with his sibling David Ng’etich, who at one time served as the school bursar for Kapsabet Boys High School.

The first born son, Mr Tapsimei Chesang, held the 40 acres on behalf of the first wives children following the death of the second wife.

In 1972, Kahawa Tungu understands that Mr Raymond Bomett was given the title deed for the first wife’s land by Mr Chesang, which he used a collateral to get a bank loan to purchase another parcel of land. Through the loan, Raymond bought 23 acres of land.

Chesang however died in 1979, but before his death, there was an agreement that he (Raymond) would return the title deed after he was through with the repayment of the loan. The deed would enable Chesang’s nine sons to acquire loans to buy enough land for themselves.

The children, who depended on the land include David, Raymond, Lt Col George Bomett, Jones Bomett, James Ngetich, William Ngetich, Wilson Ngetich, John Ngetich, Nicholas Kiprono and Emily Chepchumba. Three of the children, Lt Col Bomett, Emily and Wilson are now dead.

In 1980, Raymond Bomett used the tittle deed to buy several heads of cattle from the Agricultural Development Corporation, and then relocated to Moi’s Bridge in 1981, where he acquired 100 acres of land. He also acquired further 50 acres at ADC Jabali, following his connections with government officials during the Moi era.

Mr Chesang’s children were now left with the help of Lt Col Bomett, who died in 1992 leaving the family in distress.

On March 26, 2005, the family held a meeting at Jones Bomett’s home in Amai and it was agreed that Raymond Bomett should surrender the land to the siblings.

The land was t be subdivided between the siblings, with Jones Bomett getting 3.8 acres, James Ngetich (3.8 acres), William Ngetich (3.8 acres), John Ngetich (3.8 acres), Nicholas Kiprono (3.8 acres) and Emily Chepchumba (2 acres).

However, Raymond Bomett says that he did not attend the meeting, and is now demanding a share of the land.

The whole parcel of land is now under Raymond Bomett’s name, after he fraudulently transferred ownership according to Jones Bomett.

Jones went to the lands registry and obtained a caution to prevent Raymond Bommet from subdividing the land. However, the caution has now been plucked from the registry, and Raymond Bomett given the greenlight to subdivide the land.

On January 31, 2021, Raymond had surveyors on the land to subdivide it, but members of the public who know of the going-ons attacked them, with the area chief intervening and saving them.

Raymond wants to get at least 2.6 acres, David (1 acre), Jones (3.6 acres)Joseph (3.6 acres), William (3.6 acres), John Kibiwot (4 acresand Nicholas (3.6 acres). His formula will leave out Lt Col Bomett, who took care of the family before his death.

The case is now before deputy county commissioner Diana Wekesa, who has severally called Raymond to several meetings, but has refused to attend.

