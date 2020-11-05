Voi’s Moi County Referral Hospital Closed After 8 Staffers Test Positive For Covid-19

Moi County Referral Hospital located in Voi, Taita Taveta County, has been closed after eight staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last two days.

In a statement on Thursday, the facility’s Director of Health Services Elvis Mwandawiro said the management took the decision as part of efforts to prevent further spread of the disease within the hospital.

Mwandawiro noted that the hospital has made arrangements for a fumigation exercise.

During the suspension of special services, he said, only one operation theatre will remain in operation.

Mwandawiro further added that all male wards will be shut down hence patients will be required to seek alternative services at other hospitals.

The latest come at a time the country continues to witness a worrying Covid-19 trend with medical experts saying the second wave of the virus is in sight.

Earlier today, Nakuru County Health department confirmed that 68 students and five teachers at Bahati Girls Secondary School had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Health CEC Kariuki Gichuki, 115 others are in quarantine.

“One student, who tested positive for COVID-19, developed some complications and is being attended to at the Nakuru PGH COVID-19 isolation and management centre,” said Dr Gichuki.

Dr Gichuki noted that a medical team is monitoring the condition of the students and teachers in isolation and quarantine at the school.

