Ex-FKF Chairman And ODM MCA Mohammed Hatimy Is Dead

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Mohammed Hatimy has passed on.

The current chairman Nick Mwendwa has confirmed the sad news.

Hatimy served from around 2007 to 2011 with Sam Nyamweya succeeding him.

Till his death he was the Mombasa County Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party chairman and a nominated Member of County Assembly.

