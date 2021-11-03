Nyali MP Mohammed Ali Can now Breathe Easy as Terror Suspect is Arrested

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali can now breathe easy after terror suspect Noordin Hassan Abdallah alias Kamanda was arrested in Majengo area, Mombasa county.

Abdallah had skipped court sessions forcing a warrant of arrest to be issued against MP Mohammed Ali.

In a warrant of arrest issued by a Kwale Court, the legislator was asked to present himself in court having stood surety for the suspect and securing his release.

Abdallah’s case dates back to 2019 where he was arrested at Shimoni in Kwale and charged with conducting recruitment and radicalization of local youths into Islamic State terror group.

MP Mohammed Ali stood surety for Abdallah hence he jumped bail.

Addressing the same yesterday, the MP has stated that he is not aware of the said warrant of arrest adding that he is only briefed of the case that is scheduled for hearing on November 18, 2021.

He further intimated that he is ready to cooperate with authorities to address and solve any issues that have arisen from the same.

“We went to court and the case was scheduled for hearing this month on 18. Is there a warrant I am not aware of? I am not aware, to be honest,” he said.

