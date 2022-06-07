International Fugitive Mohamed Nagi Arrested at UoN Staff Quarters

Detectives have apprehended an international fugitive accused of direct involvement in organized crime in Sudan.

Mohamed Nagi was arrested in Nairobi City after a covert operation at the University of Nairobi’s faculty quarters by Transnational and Organized Crimes investigators.

DCI George Kinoti in a statement said Nagi’s arrest was as a result of a public tip-off.

“Detectives have today evening arrested an international fugitive, facing organized crimes charges in Sudan.Mohamed Nagi Mohamed Magzoub, holder of Sudanese passport number P07811549 was flushed out of his hideout in the city,” said Kinoti.

“Arrangements to extradite the suspect to his home country where he will face justice are in top gear. The Directorate is looking for the next available flight to Khartoum to hand him over to Sudanese authorities,” he added.

In recent months, Kinoti added, the directorate has seen an upsurge in the arrests of international fugitives wanted for major crimes in their home countries.

This comes just a week after one of two men targeted by the US government was apprehended in Nairobi after a tip-off about his hiding place.

Following his arrest, Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh was detained at the Gigiri Police Station.

A Sh233 million bounty was placed on his head and that of Abdi Hussein Ahmed, who is still at large, for trafficking wildlife and narcotics to the United States.

On April 26, the US government offered a Sh233 million ransom for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the two Kenyans.

