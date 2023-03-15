Nyali MP Mohamed Ali Claims Life in Danger Following Fifth Attack on Office

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali on Tuesday claimed that his life was in danger after a fifth attack on his NGCDF offices.

In social media posts, the legislator shared photos of broken windows with what looks like a bullet hole.

“Yet again, for the fifth time, there has been an attack on my office. A clear indication that the person/people behind this attempt on my life are relentless to take me down. What they forget is, no human being can take the life of another except by the will of God,” said the legislator.

Mombasa head of DCI Ali Bule told reporters that the incident is under investigation.

Ali on his part said he did not know who was behind the attack.

“We are also keen to know who did this and why. It is the fifth time,” said the Nyali MP.

In June, unknown people broke into his office and made away with items of unknown value. Then, the MP linked the incident to his utterances on the transfer of port services to Naivasha.

“This attack comes a day after the Tononoka rally where we unleashed port documents showing how one family is benefiting from the port activities, so we believe this is a planned motive,” Ali said.

“If anything happens to me, know it’s because of my political stand. I feel unprotected. If they don’t give me the security, I will protect myself.”

