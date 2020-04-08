MP Mohamed Ali Claims Fake Reports About “17 MPs” A Distraction To Siphon COVID-19 Funds

Kenyans woke up to news of at least 17 members of Parliament had tested positive for the novel COVID-19 which has so far spread to more than 200 countries.

These reports have however been shut down by Speakers of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his senate counterpart Ken Lusaka,

They claimed there was no way to know who really was infected as the results were sent to the individuals.

“People should not spread uncalled for rumours. That was voluntary testing and the results are given to the person who has been tested,” Lusaka said.

“The person who knows whether anybody is positive or negative is the person who has been tested himself and the Ministry of Health. Anybody [else] talking about it is just a rumour. I can tell you I personally tested and I was negative.”

According to Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, the fake reports about the 17 MPs were meant to force the members from reconvening and discussing the President Uhuru Kenyatta proposed measures meant to cushion Kenyans as the virus continues to cripple businesses.

He further claimed that some entities were trying to siphon funds meant to fight the virus by taking over the roles of the National Assembly.

“Someone wants to continue bypassing the constitution to siphon funds meant for CORONA.This is possible if parliament is not sitting so that they take over roles of NA and run everything through decree-Leak fake info of 17MP’s-Have a reason not to allow parliament to resume-Steal,” he wrote on Twitter.

The speakers had called for special sittings meant to kick off this week with strict measures to make sure house business run smoothly amid the coronavirus threat.

But Lusaka and Muturi called off the sittings on Monday, shortly after the head of state banned movement in and out of Nairobi metropolis, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi.

“In the circumstances, it has, therefore, become necessary to inform you that it will not be possible to hold the sittings of the Houses of Parliament as scheduled, until further notice,” they said.

As a result of the positive results fiasco, lawmakers have defended themselves by making public their COVID-19 results.

Kibra MP Imran Okoth asked Kenyans to ignore the list of MPs who had tested positive as he noted that he was coronavirus free.

“Please ignore any list doing rounds out there. May the Almighty God continue guiding us in the right path,” he wrote.

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga too urged Kenyans to turn a deaf ear to the reports swirling around the interwebs.

The 17 MPs and Parliament staff are said to be among the 50 members who are said to have traveled abroad in the recent past or come into contact with Rabai MP William Kamoti who has since tested positive for the virus.

Others are said to have interacted with Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi during Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori’s burial.

