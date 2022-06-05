Covid-19: MoH To Vaccinate 800,000 Students Before Joining Colleges

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is set to vaccinate 800,000 students who completed the KCSE exams and will be joining colleges later this year.

The Ministry, in its latest drive, is targetting students to stop spreading the virus in tertiary institutions. Thus, students have been advised to go and take the Covid-19 vaccination jab.

“We are keen to reach more than 800,000 young people who completed their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination in April 2022 and have now joined the community as they wait to get admitted to various institutions of higher learning,” Health PS Susan Mochache said.

Meanwhile, in Kenya today 112 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,214 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 5.1%.

Regarding the vaccination drive, As of June 4th, 2022, a total of 18,271,847 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 16,495,939 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN:

