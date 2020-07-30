MOH Displeased With KNH Surgeon Who Declined To Self Isolate After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health is upset with a surgeon at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) who has been carrying out his duties despite testing positive for COVID-19.

The unnamed medic is said to have tried operating on a patient but was reported by a nurse.

As a result, patients at the referral hospital are on high alert as it is unclear if he passed on the deadly virus.

The medic also practiced at his private practice while sick with the virus.

On Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe visited Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council offices where he cautioned health practitioners against going against the MOH guidelines.

“We are also asking that the health professionals must adhere to what we are saying because we know that there are some who are misbehaving,” the CS said.

CS Kagwe noted that should those on the frontline fail to hold up their end of the bargain, then the war against Coronavirus would be lost.

“You are the frontline soldiers and if you slack we lose this war,” he told the medics.

So far, 634 healthcare workers in the frontline have contracted the novel COVID-19.

Three of them have succumbed.

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, hospitals are overstretched forcing the government to move the home-based care way.

KMPDC chair Eva Njenga said that more schools will be turned into isolation centres for those who cannot isolate at home.

“We are ensuring all isolation centres in the country have oxygen because this is the main form of therapy,” she said.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) director of health services Josephine Mbae announced that eight schools in the capital will serve as isolation centres should the Covid-19 situation worsen.

They include KMTC’s Mary Griffin hostel with a 90 bed capacity, St Georges High School and Moi Girls’ each with 400 beds.

Currently, Kenya’s virus load is 19,125 with 8,021 recoveries and 311 deaths.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu