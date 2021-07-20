in HEALTH, NEWS

MoH Concludes Second Polio Vaccine Drive in 13 High-risk Counties

polio vaccine
Lamu County officials launching the Polio Vaccination Campaign drive (Courtesy)

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is concluding on the second polio vaccine drive for 13 counties categorized as high-risk areas. The campaign targeted 3.2 million children aged below five.

The drive entailed a door-to-door campaign that started on July 17, 2021, and will end on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The counties targeted are Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kitui, Lamu, Machakos, Mandera, Mombasa, Nairobi, Tana River and Wajir counties.

The first polio vaccine drive happened in May targeting over 3.4 million children. This was following an outbreak that was discovered in Mombasa and Garissa earlier in February.

Parents of children under 5 years were urged to have their vaccinated. Also, children below 15 years who developed sudden weaknesses on the hands, legs, or both were asked to visit the nearest facility for investigation and medical examination.

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

