MOH Announces 136 Cases of Covid-19, 5 Deaths

The latest statistics from the daily Covid-19 updates show that 136 people have tested positive for the virus within the last 24 hours. This brings the total confirmed number of cases in the country to 35,020.

The Ministry of Health released a statement saying that 3,707 samples were tested in the same period, bringing the cumulative number of tests to 471,384.

Among the positive cases,124 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners.

The youngest person to test positive for the virus among the ones tested is eight months old old and the oldest is 75.

Unfortunately, 5 people succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 594.

Nairobi county had the most number of positive cases with 35 out of the total. Mombasa has 25 cases, Kajiado, 11, Turkana and Kisumu, 9 and Nyandarua and Kilifi 7.

On a positive note, 99 people have recovered from the illness bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,158.

