Modern Coast Bus Company On the Spot Over Delayed March Salaries

Road transport company Modern Coast is on the receiving end of criticism after delaying employees’ March salaries.

The Company had on March 27 informed its staff over plans to delay salaries.

In a memo seen by Kahawa Tungu, Astrid Bock, the company’s Human Resource Manager, said the firm had scaled down its services across the country due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hence affecting its operations.

“This Memo serves to inform the Modern Coast team and especially those working in the bus and courier departments that have significantly scaled-down operations for the next 14 days effective 30th March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 virus This is in line with the government directive to restrict travel to reduce the risk of spreading the said virus, ” the memo reads.

“Taking into consideration the above-mentioned we regrettably inform that March salaries will be delayed.”

With the employees having worked for the better part of the month, a section of Kenyans wondered why the employer would want to delay their salaries.

The netizens called on the company to release the salaries forthwith to help the workers meet their needs amid the economic slowdown.

“Modern coast is a Brand that everyone envy in East and central AFRICA as far as road transportation system is concerned, it should pay the workers to keep the Brand and maintain it’s Logo..” said Dan Omar.

Derric Nyegenye said, “Workers must be paid, let them be human how will these employees sustain themselves during this crisis moment. SHAME on You modern coast.”

The government had last month directed Public Service Vehicle (PSVs) operators to limit passengers in their vehicles in line with the government’s directive on social distancing.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe directed 14-seater vehicles to ferry a maximum of 8 passengers while those with a capacity of 25 to only ferry 15 passengers. The rest including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has a 60 percent occupancy.

Following the directive, the operators shifted the burden to passengers by hiking fares after the government failed to address their demands on slashing fuel costs.

