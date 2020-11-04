Mombasa Bound Modern Coast Bus Catches Fire At Masimba

A Modern Coast bus headed to Mombasa caught fire at Masimba, Makueni County on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses said that the fire started from the bus’s underside and soon it was engulfed in flames.

Passengers are said to have escaped unhurt but lost luggage of unknown value to the fire that reduced the bus to ashes.

03:30 @Modern_Coast Bus has burst into flames at Masimba on the Nairobi Mombasa Highway. Fear looms as some passengers are trapped in the bus. pic.twitter.com/T675EB9Bbn via @Road_SafetyKE — Ma3Route Counties (@Ma3RouteCounty) November 4, 2020

“The passengers fell on each other as they disembarked when the bus stopped. No one was injured during the fracas,” a witness told the Nation.

Reports indicate that passengers remained stranded as they demanded that the company makes available another bus.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu