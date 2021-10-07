Models in Kenya Earn as Low as Sh10,000 in Months – Ajuma Nasanyana

Kenyan Supermodel Ajuma Nasanyana has opened up about challenges in the local modelling industry frustrating budding young models.

Speaking on The Audit, Ajuma, who has had the opportunity of making appearances in many countries across the world in her 17-year career, disclosed that the local industry is not rewarding enough.

According to the beauty queen, it’s hard for a model to make a decent living with what the industry offers.

This, she said, is because the local rates are very low and fashion events are limited.

“I want to be very honest, you are not going to make money from it…a model can make as low as Sh10,000. The events are random. A model can have two events in a year, that is Sh20,000 for your modelling career,” she said.

She added: “It doesn’t make sense.”

Ajuma advises young models to try opportunities on the international stage to realise their full potential.

“What I would advise the girls to do is if you are a high fashion model just try to get to the international industry if you have the potential” she quipped.

She, however, noted that it’s not an easy industry to penetrate without the right mindset and outstanding features that agencies look for.

To get to the international stage, she said, the models have to be aggressive and take advantage of foreign agents who scout locally.

“There are agents who come here and go out to scout for models. But lately, some are shying away due to the costs involved,” Nasanyana added.

“There was a time there was an economic crisis…(When US President Barack Obama was getting to power) from that time agencies have not had the confidence to invest in foreign models.”

Through her own agency and networks, however, she is encouraging girls to explore their passions in the beauty industry.

In 2013, Nasenyana partnered with City Models Paris to open Africa’s first international model and casting agency.

She has worked with the world’s top brands including, Victoria’s Secret, Vivienne Westwood, Fendi, Vogue among others.

In the interview, she also talked about her athletics stint, journey to fame and how models are lured into drugs.

Here’s the full interview:-

