Liverpool Star Mo Salah Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Liverpool star Mo Salah has tested positive for Coronavirus and is self isolating.

Salah, 28, has been with the national team, The Pharaohs, ahead of the 2020 AFCON qualifying double header against Togo.

“The medical test conducted on the arrival of our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with coronavirus, after his test came positive, although is not suffering from any symptoms,” Egypt’s football body said in a statement.

