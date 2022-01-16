VIDEO: Mo Salah’s Strike Keeps Egypt Alive

Egypt recovered to edge out a stubborn Guinea Bissau 1-0 on Saturday to keep their Afcon dream alive.

Liverpool ace Mohammed Salah grabbed the only goal of the game in the 69th minute scoring from a tight angle.

The Pharaohs survived a massive scare when Mama Balde equalised with a thunderous strike but the goal was disallowed for infringement.

Egypt lost their Group D opener by a single goal to Nigeria, and need a win against Sudan in their final game to guarantee round of sixteen spot.

