in SPORTS

VIDEO: Mo Salah’s Strike Keeps Egypt Alive

Mo salah Egypt
MO Salah Keeps Egypt's Afcon Dream Alive. [Courtesy]

Egypt recovered to edge out a stubborn Guinea Bissau 1-0 on Saturday to keep their Afcon dream alive.

Liverpool ace Mohammed Salah grabbed the only goal of the game in the 69th minute scoring from a tight angle.

The Pharaohs survived a massive scare when Mama Balde equalised with a thunderous strike but the goal was disallowed for infringement.

Egypt lost their Group D opener by a single goal to Nigeria, and need a win against Sudan in their final game to guarantee round of sixteen spot.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AFCONEgyptGuinea BissauMo Salah

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tesfa-Alem, Ethiopia releases nation journalist

Detained Nation Journalist Tesfa-Alem Released by Ethiopian Authorities
Kambua leaves citizen tv

Gospel Singer Kambua Leaves Citizen TV After 12 Years