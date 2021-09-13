Liverpool’s Mo Salah Joins Club Of 30

Mohamed Salah became the 30th player to score 100 Premier League goals when he struck against Leeds United on Sunday.

Liverpool’s Salah reached his century of goals in his side’s 3-0 win at Elland Road to join an elite list of players who have lit up the Premier League stage.

Only four men have reached the milestone in fewer appearances.

“Mo’s record is crazy,” said Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

“He is still hungry and I don’t know how many records he can break. Since he joined us he has been the perfect player – a top-class player.”

