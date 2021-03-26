in SPORTS

Video: Class Act, Mo Salah Encourages Harambee Stars Players After Spirited Fight

MOHAMMED SALAH. / COURTESY

Dreaded Egypt winger Mo Salah spared time to comfort and wish Harambee Stars players good luck after their game yesterday.

Stars pulled a good show against the Pharaohs with the Liverpool man barely making an impact in the game.

Nonetheless, the match ended 1-1 with Kenya getting knocked out of the 2022 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

“You were unlucky, but next time,” the 28-year-old told the players in the dressing room in the presence of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president, Nick Mwendwa.

Stand in captain Michael Olunga returned the favor – wishing Egypt all the best in the AFCON finals.

Kenya will play their last qualifier away to Togo on Monday before they shift their attention to the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

