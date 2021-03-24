in SPORTS

VIDEO: Buzz As Liverpool’s Mo Salah Arrives In Nairobi

mo salah in nairobi
Mo Salah In Nairobi for Harambee Stars Brawl. [Courtesy]

There was excitement as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport last night.

The Pharaohs are in the country ahead of Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Harambee Stars at the Kasarani Stadium.

Salah, 28, was the star attraction as the Egyptian team landed at around 2200HRS.

Kenyans are Premier League freaks and Salah, a cog for the Reds, is one of the most popular faces of the English top flight.

EgyptHarambee StarsKenyaMo Salah

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

