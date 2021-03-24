VIDEO: Buzz As Liverpool’s Mo Salah Arrives In Nairobi

There was excitement as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport last night.

Mohammed Salah is a big hit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport – Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/1qGrhBwMRz — Francis Gaitho (@FrancisGaitho) March 23, 2021

The Pharaohs are in the country ahead of Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Harambee Stars at the Kasarani Stadium.

Salah, 28, was the star attraction as the Egyptian team landed at around 2200HRS.

Kenyans are Premier League freaks and Salah, a cog for the Reds, is one of the most popular faces of the English top flight.

