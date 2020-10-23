Mlolongo Woman Arrested Selling Newborn Son For Sh60,000

Police in Mlolongo, Machakos County, have arrested two women in a botched child trafficking deal.

The mother of the baby, the police said, had agreed to sell her newborn son for Sh60,000.

The child’s birth certificate indicates that he was born on September 2, 2020, at Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

Mlolongo Division Assistant County Commissioner Dennis Ongaga confirmed the arrest saying they had laid a trap for the two women after a tip-off from members of the public.

The police officers then posed as customers and nabbed the women.

“The women have been taken to Mlolongo Police Station for further investigations. The rescued infant has been handed over to a rescue centre in Kitengela,” said Ongaga.

Read: 25 Female Burundians Rescued From Human Traffickers In Kiambu

The officer said such cases have been on the rise in the region and police are determined to bring the vice to an end.

“We have well-wishers who have been on the lookout because such incidents have been increasing,” said Ongaga.

Last month, a woman identified as Winnie Rose Mumbe was arrested in the same county for selling her newborn child for Sh1,000 to Tina Mulinge.

Read Also: DCI Busts Human Trafficking Ring, Rescues 16 Foreigners

Ms Mulinge went missing for 9 months only to return to her husband and lie that she miraculously gave birth.

The arrest came after nurses at Machakos Level 5 hospital where she had taken the baby for a clinic check raised alarm.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu