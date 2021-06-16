MKU Takes Action After Student Was Allegedly Stabbed By Jilted Lover

Students who witnessed Mount Kenya University (MKU) colleague being stabbed by jilted lover over alleged infidelity have been taken for guidance and counseling, the management has announced.

According to the principal in charge of Student Affairs Peter Waweru, MKU has also upped support for students on mental well-being, love affairs and handling rejections.

The second-year student was stabbed severally on various parts of her body before her lover caused commotion and disappeared into the dark of the night.

The student later died while being attended to at Thika Level Five Hospital.

“All the affected students including those that witnessed the grotesque incident, have all been taken under guidance and counseling. The institution fully understands how such kind of trauma can affect young minds and thus measures have been put in place to ensure these students are put under the best care for their well-being,” said Mr Waweru.

Sometime last year, MKU launched a new program to tackle mental health issues among its students and youth in society.

The fully-fledged programme aims to get to the root of mental health challenges blamed for a worrying surge in reported cases of violence, criminality, and bizarre incidents involving young people.

The project is under the stewardship of MKU co-founder and board member Dr Jane Nyutu who recently graduated with a doctorate in Counselling Psychology.

In a statement at the time, MKU asserted that issues of mental health could no longer be swept under the rug.

“All the affected students were residing outside of the main campus when the incident happened and thus the University has accorded them accommodation in the University hostel for free and for an unlimited amount of time just to closely monitor and ensure all their counseling needs are being met and observed closely,” added Waweru.

In March 2021, another student at the university allegedly killed his lover by slitting her throat before committing suicide.

