Milly Nafula: MKU Offers Full Scholarship To A- Scorer Working As Posho Mill Attendant

A 32-year-old woman, who missed an opportunity to join university 14 years ago despite an impressive performance, has been offered a full scholarship by Mount Kenya University.

Milly Nafula excelled in her 2007 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam at Manor High School in Kitale with a mean grade of A- of 71 points.

The woman, who is currently working as a posho mill attendant in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, told Citizen TV in a recent interview that she missed a spot at the university despite numerous follow-ups with her former high school.

She hoped to study medicine in one of the local public universities.

Days after the story went viral, MKU founder and chairman Prof Simon Gicharu on Friday offered Nafula an opportunity to actualize her dreams.

Read: Here are The Most Preferred Schools By KCPE Candidates

“I was touched when I saw her story on TV,” Prof. Gicharu said during the institution’s 20th graduation ceremony.

“I asked myself, how can we as Kenyans allow her to stay at home for so many years just because she can’t afford to join university. I would like to inform this congregation that we will give a scholarship to her.”

The scholarship, the MKU boss said, covers tuition fees for her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery course.

Read Also: Reprieve for Parents as Gov’t Slashes Secondary School Fees

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) on Thursday dismissed claims that Nafula was denied an opportunity to continue with her studies after high school.

KUCCPS Chairperson Agnes Wahome said the top performer was selected to join Moi University in 2008 to pursue a Bachelor of Tourism Management course by the defunct Joint Admission Board (JAB).

Read Also: MPs Reject Bill Proposing Lower Interest on Helb Loans, Longer Grace Period

“KUCCPS has managed to trace the records of JAB and confirmed that Nafula was indeed admitted to Moi University in 2008 to pursue Bachelor of Tourism Management course,” Wahome said.

“KUCCPS has made contact with the administration of Moi University with a view that the institution takes up the matter of Ms Nafula, who was Serial Number 22 in the university’s Bachelor of Tourism Management selection list of 2008/2009.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...