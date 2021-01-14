MKU Establishes Mental Health Programme For The Youth Following Increasing Cases Of Homicide

The Mount Kenya University (MKU) has established a fully-fledged program to support the youth and tackle mental health issues.

This follows increasing cases of gruesome homicides instigated by young people, mostly attributed to poor mental health.

“The Kiambu one, which was quite peculiar and unfortunately involved one of our students, continues to trend and others, like the high school student who stabbed two teachers in Kisii and yet another one, who attempted to slash his deputy principal with a panga in neighbouring Nyamira,” the management said in a statement.

“It is clear that our young people are not okay, actually have not been in a long time and we can’t continue to sit down and watch anymore,” added the statement.

The project will be spearheaded by MKU co-founder and board member Dr Jane Nyutu, who recently graduated with a doctorate in Counselling Psychology.

“She has endeavoured to use her expertise and skills in solving the learners’ psychological problems, arrest indiscipline in learning institutions and help the youth cope with the effects of Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement further read.

MKU Chairman Prof Simon Gicharu is optimistic that led by Dr Nyutu, the program will have a positive impact on the society and be beneficial to the university fraternity.

“I know that I have a partner who understands the youth, the education system and MKU’s vision better. I trust the PhD will give her more resolve to make the institution a better place and help students tackle this emerging giant of mental health issues,” said Prof Gicharu.

