Mixed Reactions as Woman is Fired from her job for ‘Stealing Company Property’

A post by lawyer Wahome Thuku on Facebook regarding a woman who was fired for her job for stealing company property has elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

The detailed post captures the story of Maureen Kamau who was a Front Office Manager and administrator at Tyrex Company which deals with tires based in Westlands, Nairobi.

Maureen, a single mother to a lovely son narrated that her problems started on September 20, 2021, when she received a call from her house manager stating that the cooking gas had run out.

She organized for the delivery of the cooking gas but the guy who fixed it messed up with the pipe. At this time, she did not have extra money to buy a new regulator which costs about Sh500 or Sh700.

With a young child, there was no way they could hungry for too long and so the next day she was in the office, she opted to take the company’s burner without documenting it with the hopes that she would return it the next morning.

“So on Tuesday jioni as I was going home I decided to take the company burner without anyone noticing n the take it back the following morning….”Maureen said.

However, things did not go as planned as her son got sick in the morning and she did not report to work. The office upon missing the burner decided to review the CCTV footage and Maureen was captured to have taken the burner.

“Unfortunately my son got sick and I didn’t report to work on Wednesday the very day I was to return the burner… That’s where the whole thing started,” she added.

She was fired promptly and her salary was deducted Sh50,000 for a loan she had previously taken despite her giving an explanation of what happened to the boss.

Maureen is now unemployed, with bills to pay and is slowly sinking into depression. She has called on well-wishers to help her secure a job to cater to her son’s needs.

The post has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with some castigating her for taking company property without notifying the relevant authorities. For instance, some have labeled her a thief adding that what she did was wrong.

However, some have come to her defense terming the incident a minor mistake that should not have warranted such harsh punishment.

One Walter said, “She should have called someone at the Company in the morning of that day she failed to report to work. Explain that she has the burner. They would have easily understood her rather than waiting for them to go review their CCTV recordings. Then she shouldn’t live in the past; Her job is gone. Should move to a cheaper house, get something else to do, even a small business.”

You can have a look at the post and weigh in on the comments:



