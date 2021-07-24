Mixed Reactions As DP Ruto Terms Gachagua’s Arrest A Witch Hunt

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions following Deputy President William Ruto’s message to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua after his arrest.

Taking to Twitter, the county’s Second in command termed Gichagua’s arrest a witch hunt based on his political affiliation to him.

According to Ruto, Gachagua’s arrest is persecution based on their friendship and political beliefs.

“My bro Gachagua, I know you are strong because we knew this politically instigated trumped up charges were coming. This persecution on account of our friendship & political beliefs will come to an end. They have connections, networks, pedigree & godfathers BUT we have GOD our Father,” Ruto wrote.

My bro Gachagua, I know you are strong because we knew this politically instigated trumped up charges were coming. This persecution on account of our friendship & political beliefs will come to an end. They have connections,networks,pedigree& godfathers BUT we have GOD our Father — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 23, 2021

Read: Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua Arrested

The post has elicited mixed reactions with a section of Kenyans condemning the Dp for siding with a leader charged with corruption.

For instance, Gachagua’s arrest details money laundering claims of over Sh12 billion. Reports indicate that he squandered public money using different companies and bank accounts that are affiliated with him.

With the DP hoping to take the mantle after President Uhuru Kenyatta and the bottom-up approach as part of his manifesto, fighting corruption and protecting public funds should be the utmost priority.

Ideally, some netizens have viewed the DP’s statement as undermining his boss, the President who has vowed to fight corruption and make corrupt leaders accountable.

Read Also: Karatina Residents Stage Demonstrations Following MP Gachagua’s Arrest

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

The way you people in Tangatanga praise corruption to extent of DP Ruto saying corruption can not hinder a leader from delivering raises eyebrows , corruption can really derail many projects in this country let it be dealt with squarely!! — 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐭𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐳𝐢 (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) July 23, 2021

This is the person whom you want to elect,talking like this while he still being paid by your tax money and the same government that he is serving..nikama kutusi babako na bado uko kwake.. — Abdul dabaso jnr (@DabasoAbdul) July 23, 2021

U never wrote such words when Kidero was arrested, mkuki kwa nguruwe mtamu kwa binadamu mkali, be honest Mr. Sugoi, make laws that favors both ua friends and enemies in equal measures, Mungu halali am sure ua day will come, pia nyinyi mtang'oa reli, u called Luos hooligans?? — Butere pacesetter. (@mundeshe) July 23, 2021

Kindly stop monopolizing God. Mvua ikinyesha, huwa inanyesha kote mpaka kwa wachawi 💯,, you have reduced God of all humanity to a Kagod of UDA. He is neither for Jews nor Gentiles,, but for All. Why do feel that you are the only ones with God,, sisi ni wa Shetani? — Odinga Mandela (@Mandela_O1) July 23, 2021

The election of Jubilee duo; Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto was a sign of bad things to come. You are reaping the fruits of electing corrupt and incompetent leaders. You should cry in the gyms as you try to lose weight & let those who never supported JP or got nominated to cry. — Lloyd Onyango (@lloydOnyango) July 24, 2021

True Rigathi is your mate@William Ruto in crimes a thief who cannot account how he managed to push wheelbarrow and make his 12B! These kind of crimes must be punished and if possible death sentence to deter the upcoming thieves. https://t.co/fVuK0hXk4h — maina Gatheru (@mainaGatheru3) July 24, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu