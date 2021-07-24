in NEWS, POLITICS

Mixed Reactions As DP Ruto Terms Gachagua’s Arrest A Witch Hunt

William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto. [Courtesy]

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions following Deputy President William Ruto’s message to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua after his arrest.

Taking to Twitter, the county’s Second in command termed Gichagua’s arrest a witch hunt based on his political affiliation to him.

According to Ruto, Gachagua’s arrest is persecution based on their friendship and political beliefs.

“My bro Gachagua, I know you are strong because we knew this politically instigated trumped up charges were coming. This persecution on account of our friendship & political beliefs will come to an end. They have connections, networks, pedigree & godfathers BUT we have GOD our Father,” Ruto wrote.

Read: Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua Arrested

The post has elicited mixed reactions with a section of Kenyans condemning the Dp for siding with a leader charged with corruption.

For instance, Gachagua’s arrest details money laundering claims of over Sh12 billion. Reports indicate that he squandered public money using different companies and bank accounts that are affiliated with him.

With the DP hoping to take the mantle after President Uhuru Kenyatta and the bottom-up approach as part of his manifesto, fighting corruption and protecting public funds should be the utmost priority.

Ideally, some netizens have viewed the DP’s statement as undermining his boss, the President who has vowed to fight corruption and make corrupt leaders accountable.

Read Also: Karatina Residents Stage Demonstrations Following MP Gachagua’s Arrest

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DP William RutoRigathi Gachagua

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Arrested

24-year-old Vegetable Vendor Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Three-month Old Baby

Vodafone Hints at Spinning Off, Launching M-pesa In New Markets