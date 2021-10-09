Mixed Reactions as DP Ruto Causes Rift Between MP Peris Tobiko, Spouse

Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kajiado yesterday has created a rift between Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko and her spouse, Kishanto Ole Suuji.

The move has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans who took to social media to express their concerns regarding the same.

The drama started when the DP announced that he would be touring Kajiado County in a bid to popularize his candidature ahead of the 2022 Presidential polls.

The DP was hosted by Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko who also announced that she had defected from the Jubilee Party and now joined Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Following the revelation, Tobiko’s husband was not pleased that the DP was being hosted at his home without his authorization. For instance, he claimed he was not informed of the planned meeting hence viewed his wife’s move as a way to undermine him.

Mr Suuji went ahead and reported the matter to the police station giving instructions that the Country’s second in command should not be allowed at his residence.

“I’m not with those people who enter into someone’s home without asking and without the owner’s consent. Peris Tobiko invited them but it is my land which I bought by myself,” Suuji lamented.

He added, “I am hurt, I don’t support the political activity taking place at my farm in Kajiado. That is my land, that is trespass, my property has been destroyed and William Samoei Ruto has infringed on my rights. I’ve made my complaint with the Kajiado Security Committee and here with Isinya OCPD.”

The situation was worsened as Tobiko’s husband was denied access to the meeting despite instructing the guards to stop the event from going on.

"They did not ask me and this is something bad that I hate. I hate people coming to politicize on my land" ~ Drama as MP Peris Tobiko's husband Kishanto Ole Suuji accuses DP Ruto of trespass pic.twitter.com/fGpklnXH8S — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) October 8, 2021

The incident has since elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with a section castigating the legislator for going against her husband and inviting the DP into their home while others applauded her for her tough stand and tenacity.

According to a majority, however, Tobiko’s move is a calculated political strategy as she is eyeing the gubernatorial seat in 2022.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Hon Peris Tobiko is the real deal,that woman is the iron lady.From winning elections even after elders cursed her to now joining UDA and hosting DP Ruto at her home despite of the cries of his husband,it is amazing.Deep state is crying through the husband,finya hii watu Peris. — Migosis (@migosi_brian) October 8, 2021

From what i saw in the news, Hon Peris Tobiko ignored the husband and went ahead to welcome the Deputy President in her Kitengela home without her husband agreeing to it. There is no home there bwana. — MUHAMMAD ONYANGO (@Moha001_Onyango) October 8, 2021

Remember Aisha juma divorced her husband because of William Ruto.

Sholei divorced her husband because of Ruto now

Peris Tobiko….what is wrong with William Ruto how can you visit someones wife without the husband permission ? — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 8, 2021

Some men are born Losers…look at this man crying all over the place in Isinya,Kajiado and married to Hon Peris Tobiko wailing like a difficult baby just because his wife launched a high profile campaign to win the Governor seat in Kajiado in 2022 in UDA ticket…MADNESS! — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) October 9, 2021

In my Maa tribe, you can't disrespect your husband no matter how small he is in the society. We have rules that govern marriages and they are being taken very serious!

Meanwhile, yesterday was the end of Peris Tobiko political career in Kajiado!

Hoij inkishu lerra naamej enkima — Leakey Lekishon Lesilantoi™ (@L_Lesilantoi) October 9, 2021

"Suppose I was to walk into his Karen home with his wife and conduct meetings without his permission, how will he feel?".. William Ruto MUST stop playing around with other people's wives and homes. As a man, I feel for Kishanto Ole Suuji, this is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/Dqoca8zeFo — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 9, 2021

