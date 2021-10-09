in NEWS

Mixed Reactions as DP Ruto Causes Rift Between MP Peris Tobiko, Spouse

DP Ruto and Peris Tobiko
Deputy President William Ruto and Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko (Courtesy)

Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kajiado yesterday has created a rift between Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko and her spouse, Kishanto Ole Suuji.

The move has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans who took to social media to express their concerns regarding the same.

The drama started when the DP announced that he would be touring Kajiado County in a bid to popularize his candidature ahead of the 2022 Presidential polls.

The DP was hosted by Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko who also announced that she had defected from the Jubilee Party and now joined Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Read: Ruto in Migori: It&#8217;s Time for Raila, Uhuru to Back me Up

Following the revelation, Tobiko’s husband was not pleased that the DP was being hosted at his home without his authorization. For instance, he claimed he was not informed of the planned meeting hence viewed his wife’s move as a way to undermine him.

Mr Suuji went ahead and reported the matter to the police station giving instructions that the Country’s second in command should not be allowed at his residence.

“I’m not with those people who enter into someone’s home without asking and without the owner’s consent. Peris Tobiko invited them but it is my land which I bought by myself,” Suuji lamented.

He added, “I am hurt, I don’t support the political activity taking place at my farm in Kajiado. That is my land, that is trespass, my property has been destroyed and William Samoei Ruto has infringed on my rights. I’ve made my complaint with the Kajiado Security Committee and here with Isinya OCPD.”

Read Also: CS Tobiko Denies Owning Land In Mau Forest As Leaders Allege Evictions Have Personal Interest

The situation was worsened as Tobiko’s husband was denied access to the meeting despite instructing the guards to stop the event from going on.

The incident has since elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with a section castigating the legislator for going against her husband and inviting the DP into their home while others applauded her for her tough stand and tenacity.

According to a majority, however, Tobiko’s move is a calculated political strategy as she is eyeing the gubernatorial seat in 2022.

Here are some reactions from Twitter: 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DP William RutoKishanto Ole SuujiPeris Tobiko

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

raila speaks

Raila Voices Support for CBC Curriculum, Terms Discussions About the System as Healthy
AstraZeneca vaccine

Kenya Receives 860,000 Doses of AstraZeneca Donated through COVAX