Mixed Reactions as DP Ruto Asks US Leaders to Stop Rigging Attempts Ahead of August Polls

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions after their deputy president, the country’s second in command, William Ruto called on US leaders to stop election rigging attempts ahead of the August 9 polls.

Ruto is currently out of the country on a tour of the US and UK for 12 days. While speaking at the  Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice at Loyola University in Maryland, Ruto called on the US top leadership to stop rigging attempts in Kenyan elections scheduled for August 9, 2022.

Ruto stated that there are plans by different government agencies to rig the elections in favor of their candidates. This he termed as social injustice adding that it is playing with Kenyan rights and the constitution at large.

The DP further addressed the issues of intimidation, blackmail and the use of the criminal justice system to sway leaders into voting a certain way terming them a violation of the constitution.

“As a leader, I have taken the position to speak against any attempts to try and straightjacket people into predetermined outcomes. We would have expected to do this without the baggage of blackmail and intimidation that is going on but unfortunately, that is where we are,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s sentiments have elicited mixed reactions with a huge section castigating him and his double standards when it comes to democracy.

Notably, the 2017 elections in Kenyan history were very chaotic with the Supreme Court nullifying the presidential results over malpractices.

On the forefront to defend the government was DP Ruto who stood firm and told the international community that the then elections were free and fair.

This was after the then opposition leader and their strongest competitor Raila Odinga complained of election malpractices.

Recently, Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege also made headlines after disclosing that the 2017 Kenyan elections had been rigged in favor of Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

Ruto in his response, Ruto vehemently denied the claims stating that such a thing did not happen and cannot happen in Kenya.

“Kuna mama moja wa Azimio alisema mimi an Uhuru tuliiba Kura 2017. Nataka Niwaulize nyinyi watu wa Nakuru, kuna kura ya mtu mliiba? Si mlitupigia kura? Hakuna kura ya mtu tuliiba. Watu wa Azimio waache kutisha watu na maneno ya kuiba kura. Mimi ndo nilisimamia maneno ya kura. Hakuna kura ata moja ya mtu Uhuru aliiba,” Ruto said while in Nakuru.

This thus pinpoints the double standards in Ruto’s side as he often shifts the goalposts when it no longer serves him.

Here are some reactions from Twitter regarding the same:

