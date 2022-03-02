Mixed Reactions as DP Ruto Asks US Leaders to Stop Rigging Attempts Ahead of August Polls

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions after their deputy president, the country’s second in command, William Ruto called on US leaders to stop election rigging attempts ahead of the August 9 polls.

Ruto is currently out of the country on a tour of the US and UK for 12 days. While speaking at the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice at Loyola University in Maryland, Ruto called on the US top leadership to stop rigging attempts in Kenyan elections scheduled for August 9, 2022.

Ruto stated that there are plans by different government agencies to rig the elections in favor of their candidates. This he termed as social injustice adding that it is playing with Kenyan rights and the constitution at large.

The DP further addressed the issues of intimidation, blackmail and the use of the criminal justice system to sway leaders into voting a certain way terming them a violation of the constitution.

“As a leader, I have taken the position to speak against any attempts to try and straightjacket people into predetermined outcomes. We would have expected to do this without the baggage of blackmail and intimidation that is going on but unfortunately, that is where we are,” Ruto said.

At the Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice, Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland, United States during a conversation on Politics, Prose and Peace. pic.twitter.com/DDWuI650vM — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 2, 2022

Ruto’s sentiments have elicited mixed reactions with a huge section castigating him and his double standards when it comes to democracy.

Notably, the 2017 elections in Kenyan history were very chaotic with the Supreme Court nullifying the presidential results over malpractices.

On the forefront to defend the government was DP Ruto who stood firm and told the international community that the then elections were free and fair.

This was after the then opposition leader and their strongest competitor Raila Odinga complained of election malpractices.

Recently, Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege also made headlines after disclosing that the 2017 Kenyan elections had been rigged in favor of Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

Ruto in his response, Ruto vehemently denied the claims stating that such a thing did not happen and cannot happen in Kenya.

“Kuna mama moja wa Azimio alisema mimi an Uhuru tuliiba Kura 2017. Nataka Niwaulize nyinyi watu wa Nakuru, kuna kura ya mtu mliiba? Si mlitupigia kura? Hakuna kura ya mtu tuliiba. Watu wa Azimio waache kutisha watu na maneno ya kuiba kura. Mimi ndo nilisimamia maneno ya kura. Hakuna kura ata moja ya mtu Uhuru aliiba,” Ruto said while in Nakuru.

This thus pinpoints the double standards in Ruto’s side as he often shifts the goalposts when it no longer serves him.

Here are some reactions from Twitter regarding the same:

How does @WilliamsRuto exactly expect USA to help him.

Not long ago in 2013 and 2017 he was telling the same USA to stop tampering with kenyas election and imposing leaders on kenyans.

Today he wants their help and wants them to tamper with our elections. — rashid swaleh (@RSwaleh) March 2, 2022

The same guy who boastfully said that he would beat raila odinga even if oburu odinga is nominated as IEBC chairman was today yelling while begging those who don't recognize him to ensure that rigging doesn't happen in August.

William ruto is like a warthog that forgets so fast — UMOJA FINEST (@dawn_ochieng) March 2, 2022

A SITTING Deputy President travels to the US and tells American officials his government is planning to rig the August 9 elections. He asks Americans to stop Nairobi from rigging the elections. The DP and his 40-person junket is funded to the tune of $1 million by taxpayers. — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) March 2, 2022

Not so long ago, your boss, William Ruto was telling off the opposition (including you) about election rigging allegations, now he is the one crying. Ukiona yeye, tumia yeye hii clip. 😂🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/i4OXpswycQ — የፍትወት ቀስቃሽ ጥቁር አህያዬን ሳመው (@VinnieKinkade) March 2, 2022

