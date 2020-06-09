in BUSINESS, NEWS

Mixed Reactions As A Majority Of Westlands Market Slots Are Allocated To Kikuyus

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi inspecting the new Westlands Modern Market last year. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Westlands market has finally been completed and allocations made to traders who previously occupied the market.

In an announcement on the local dailies, the government invited Kenyans with complains about the allocation to address their complains to the Principal Secretary, State Department for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga on or before June 15.

The construction of the market has seen leaders engaged in a push and pull, with the initial contractor being kicked out midway.

The Ksh195.6 million project will accommodate 500 traders.

Majority of the stalls have been allocated to Kikuyu traders, a matter that did not settle well with a section of Kenyans, while others felt that the government was fair in the allocations.

Here are some reactions:-

Written by Kahawa Tungu

