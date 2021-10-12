in ENTERTAINMENT

Mixed Reactions as CS Balala Announces Kenyans Can be named after Hyenas for Sh2 million

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions following the declaration by Tourism Cabinet Secretary (CS) Najib Balala that Kenyans who want to be named after hyenas will have to pay Sh2 million each.

Speaking on Saturday, the CS said hyenas are not endangered hence the move to have Kenyans pay Sh2 million each to be named after them will aid in generating funds as way as a way of wildlife conservation.

Balala further revealed that the naming of Kenyans after animals is an activity that has just been commenced and soon other animals apart from Hyenas and Elephants will follow suit.

“Anyone who wants hyena named after them will have to pay Sh2 million in exchange for the hyena-naming bragging rights. Any animal can be named, but we opted to start with the elephants because they are the ones who are most endangered,” Balala explained.

Kenyans on social media expressed different reactions, with some castigating the CS for setting the amount too high while others alluded that the funds will not be accountable for, rather will end up being embezzled.

“Whichever political outfit wins in 2022 should not appoint Najib Balala as CS Tourism. The fella has been the longest-serving Minister/CS and has presided over the near-collapse of the once vibrant tourism sector . He should give way for fresh blood!,” a Twitter user commented.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

