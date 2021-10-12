Mixed Reactions as CS Balala Announces Kenyans Can be named after Hyenas for Sh2 million

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions following the declaration by Tourism Cabinet Secretary (CS) Najib Balala that Kenyans who want to be named after hyenas will have to pay Sh2 million each.

Speaking on Saturday, the CS said hyenas are not endangered hence the move to have Kenyans pay Sh2 million each to be named after them will aid in generating funds as way as a way of wildlife conservation.

Balala further revealed that the naming of Kenyans after animals is an activity that has just been commenced and soon other animals apart from Hyenas and Elephants will follow suit.

“Anyone who wants hyena named after them will have to pay Sh2 million in exchange for the hyena-naming bragging rights. Any animal can be named, but we opted to start with the elephants because they are the ones who are most endangered,” Balala explained.

Kenyans on social media expressed different reactions, with some castigating the CS for setting the amount too high while others alluded that the funds will not be accountable for, rather will end up being embezzled.

“Whichever political outfit wins in 2022 should not appoint Najib Balala as CS Tourism. The fella has been the longest-serving Minister/CS and has presided over the near-collapse of the once vibrant tourism sector . He should give way for fresh blood!,” a Twitter user commented.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

For Ksh 20,000 only, you will get over 200,000 Kenyan human ‘fisi’ wanting to adopt a real ‘fisi, That would be a clean Ksh 4 billion. But here we have a clueless CS charge exorbitantly for such a simple ceremonial thing. They will get only 4 people interested. pic.twitter.com/giPvZ9h0jW — Robert Alai (Fisherman), HSC (@RobertAlai) October 11, 2021

Najib Balala amesema 2 million ni pesa kidogo sana,ati ni pesa ya kununua mandazi. It reminds me sometime Uhuru aliulizwa bei ya mkate akasema ni 500/= 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GHcdukbArS — Huduma Manda🇰🇪 (@hudumaManda) October 10, 2021

Kshs 2M if you want a hyena to be named after you. – Tourism CS Najib Balala. 😄 #KameneAndJalas @ThisIsJalas pic.twitter.com/ki7BBC6m09 — Kiss 100 Kenya (@Kiss100kenya) October 12, 2021

According to Najib Balala, men can pay Kshs 2M if they wish an Hyena to be rename after them and Women can pay 1M only for an Antelope to rename after them. I truly love this game😂😂 — ¥£Ñ™ (@mayenchol25) October 11, 2021

