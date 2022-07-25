Mixed Reactions as UDA’s Nelson Havi Dons Raila Branded Cap

A video of Westland’s MP candidate on UDA Ticket Nelson Havi donning a Raila branded cap has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Havi during a morning interview with Vybes Radio was captured dancing to a reggae tune while wearing a cap bearing Raila Odinga’s R slogan.

He has however made light of the situation saying, “Just add ‘uto’ to the ‘R’. Don’t bury the cow with its milk.”

He further called on the youth to use their strength in numbers and exercise their democratic right by voting during the August 9, general elections.

“Men and women between 19 and 35 years, you are 8.8 M registered voters in number and 39% of the voting block. Exercise your right to vote wisely. Vote for Dr William Ruto for President and Nelson Havi for MP, Westlands. Just add ‘uto’ to the ‘R’. Don’t bury the cow with its milk,’ Havi wrote.

Men and women between 19 and 35 years, you are 8.8 M registered voters in number and 39% of the voting block. Exercise your right to vote wisely. Vote for Dr William Ruto for President and Nelson Havi for MP, Westlands. Just add ‘uto’ to the ‘R’. Don’t bury the cow with its milk. pic.twitter.com/A6mHTIP4Vx — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) July 25, 2022

The video has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with a section branding him a mole in UDA while others applauded him for acknowledging Raila Odinga’s role in Kenyan politics.

Notably, earlier this month, Havi ideally made headlines when he drummed up support for his preferred ODM candidates. In a tweet, Havi stated that despite their political divides, he wishes the ODM candidates clinch their respective seats.

The five were James Orengo, Tom Ojienda, Millie Odhiambo, Dr Evans Kidero and blogger Robert Alai.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

My friend, Nelson Havi, 😂. pic.twitter.com/LNdiobvRZw — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) July 25, 2022

Nelson Havi of UDA and Ruth Ambogo Dancing to Azimio reggae while wearing Azimio caps at Vybez Radio 🔥 Nobody can stop Azimio. pic.twitter.com/JDqQgR70Sr — Dennis Nyambane (@ItsNyambane) July 25, 2022

Nelson Havi interview pale Vybz Radio makes me think he's in Azimio, he's out there saying #BabaThe5th na Baba Tosha. — JANE KYALO (@Jane_FKyalo) July 25, 2022

Once a Baba man always a Baba man. Oscar Sudi and Farouk Kibet won't be so happy with this video of Nelson Havi endorsing Baba @RailaOdinga for the top seat😂 pic.twitter.com/yI1wAx03Nl — YANO (@_Yanoh) July 25, 2022

