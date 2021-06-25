Mixed Reactions As Tahidi High’s Omosh Says He’s Broke, Pleads For Help Again

Kenyans have expressed different opinions after former ‘Tahidi High’ actor Peter Kamau Kinuthia alias Omosh has announced that he is yet again broke and is seeking the help of Kenyans.

In an interview with TV47, Omosh revealed that he has used up the funds that he was given four months ago by well-wishers after claiming bankruptcy.

Omosh has now said that the majority of people who pledged to support him monetary-wise made false promises and did not keep their word. Further, he intimated that the money he received was used to settle debts.

For instance, he now says that he is yet to occupy the new house that was built for him and is in need of shooting equipment to forge ahead with his life.

Read: Mixed Reactions After Tahidi High’s Omosh Announced Bankruptcy

“Manze kama ulisema unanitumia kakitu kwani kaliendaje? Bado nategea tu… Kusema tu uwkeli nilipata less than Sh1 million shillings. Nikalipa madeni, chuo ya watoi, juu nilikuwa nimekaa one year, four months bila kulipa.Nililipa Madeni nikabaki zero, so sai madeni zinaweza kuja nikicheza… but so far chuo, hao, food… Manze mnidunge katitu bana… Number ni 0727054141. Tuma kakitu.”

This loosely translates to, “To anyone who pledged to send me something, what happened? I’m still waiting. I received less than one million shillings and used it to pay debts and I am now at zero. I might plunge into debts again, please send something,” Omosh said while giving out his number.

The interview did not go well with a good number of people who had initially supported him. To some, he has been labeled an entitled person who does not know how to spend his money. Others have urged him to work hard and stop expecting help from well-wishers all the time.

Read Also: Tahidi High’s Omosh Involved In A Road Accident

Jalang’o who was among the people that spearheaded his fundraiser on his show has castigated Omosh adding that he has mismanaged the funds raised.

“Some people never learn! I can easily assure you that omosh got more than 1m from my show…personally in cash, he got more than 700k then the people who sent money directly to him! I hosted him 2 weeks after he came out …people had already started sending him money! @zeroheropropertiesltd got him land and @sungtimber1 built him a house! @honalinur gave him food worth 60k and another 100k in cash !! Hii ni ujinga tu!” Jalang’o wrote.

Blogger Alinur also echoed Jalang’o’s sentiments adding that he would not partake in any other fundraiser for Omosh.

“This is unbelievable. Unfortunately, once I have sacrificed and helped you only to realize that you took my efforts for granted, I can never help you again! Bure kabisa,” Alinur said.

Read Also: Ex-Tahidi High Actor OJ Slams Citizen TV For Using Creatives’ Content For Re-runs Without Pay

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Omosh anastragoo tena😂. Mahn i need this kind of confidence in my life

pic.twitter.com/ixo5A0t8Jd — SHANKI👑 (@ShankiAustine) June 25, 2021

A person who wants you to be on your feet will teach you how to fish. The one who wants to put a leash on your neck and control you gives you fish. The one who doesn't care and doesn't want to help will teach you how to pray for fish. Omosh mlimpea gani? — Ja Loka (@_fels1) June 25, 2021

DJ Shiti has finally spoken about Omosh issue.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YM7Nl3ozXo — Truth™ (@Akubhisa) June 25, 2021

Crying for help is okay, but Omosh is too much some of us tukipewa just 100k tunakafunga. Planning matters. — WAHITO🍓 (@weshi_wahito) June 25, 2021

This Omosh story gives credence to a common phrase on these streets about the culture of wealth creation and sustenance – take away everything from a wealthy person & he’ll still end up wealthy; give everything to a reckless man and he’ll still end up poor. Wealth is a culture. pic.twitter.com/eH69ySwXcQ — Chieftain. (@Masinde001) June 25, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu