Mixed Reactions As Raila Odinga Junior Slams ODM Leaders

Raila Odinga Junior has slammed a section of leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party thus igniting mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Raila Junior, who is the son of ODM leader Raila Odinga through a series of tweets seems displeased with how the party dealings are being conducted.

For instance, in a tweet following the arrest of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Raila Junior slammed minority whip, Junet Mohamed, for his role as a parliamentarian for not defending the legislator.

He wrote, “Actually Junet Mohamed, as minority whip in the house and senior parliamentarian, I believe your position should be that even though you don’t necessarily agree with what Oscar Sudi said, you’ll defend his right to say it. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of our democracy!” He tweeted.

Actually @JunetMohamed as minority whip in the house and senior parliamentarian, I believe your position should be that even though you don’t necessarily agree with what @HonOscarSudi said you’ll defend his right to say it. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of our democracy! — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) September 13, 2020

In yet another tweet, Junior intimated that the politics of abusing rival politicians is outdated and rather should be replaced with a development agenda that is clearly outlined in the manifesto.

We as ODM need to find our way back to basics, we’re not just about private jets & slay queens whilst abusing rival politicians, we have a development agenda clearly outlined in our manifesto, let’s focus on service delivery, democratic space, protecting private citizen rights,, — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) September 15, 2020

This, according to a section of Twitter users has been interpreted as taking a jibe at Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who also serves as the party’s Deputy Leader.

The sentiments come just days after Raila Odinga toured Mombasa county together with Governor Hassan Joho. The latter heavily criticized the Deputy President William Ruto labeling him a hypocrite who did not stand for what he represented.

Prior to this, Ruto had visited Kisii County where he rebuked Raila Odinga for always having an opinion about what he does.

“I don’t know what the problem is with some people. I really sympathize with them. When I call people to my home, they have a problem, when I go to church, they have a problem, when I give donations, they have a problem. When I give motorcycles, they have a problem,” he said.

He further called his critics as perennial complainers adding that he was not going anywhere as he is in for the long run.

“You hear the other person (Raila Odinga) asking why the deputy president is mingling with boda boda operators and mama mbogas. He was born in a kingly family, his father was a vice president in this country. He does not understand why people in the informal sectors are very close to my heart. I was born in a lowly family, I grew up in humble settings. I empathize with the lowly,” he said.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

This tweet and its opening line sound like those tabloid stories that begin, 'Ten things you didn't know about XYZ'… — Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba (@silasjakakimba) September 15, 2020

Dear @Railajunior ,That private jet took your father's party officials to bring him home.The ODM ‘development agenda’ will only be real at ascension to power, with @RailaOdinga in SH, not Capitol Hill. Your father needs these people you are targeting with these cheap tweets. — Edita Muthoni (@Edita_Muthoni) September 15, 2020

Raila Junior has noticed a number of political liabilities. I recently said we are giving Deputy President William Ruto a lot of ground while banking on President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is almost lame duck. However, he should have said this in boardroom. We must fix ODM now! pic.twitter.com/4DcZfFBc1M — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) September 15, 2020

Raila Junior is attacking those most loyal to his father, to entertain those most dismissive of his father. Hii safari yetu ya ikulu ina nuksi mingi sana. @Mosotah — DD (@Disembe) September 15, 2020

This guy has limited thinking capability,he can be paid by Ruto to finish his father,such a disgrace to his father — King Samia (@KingSamia3) September 15, 2020

@Railajunior you are hallucinating while at Karen. Raila and ODM basics taking ur father to the SH. Its Raila who choses to confide to those loyalists more than family members.Which ODM basics? — Eliud Mtibe (@EliudMtibe1) September 15, 2020

