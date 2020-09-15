in NEWS, POLITICS

Mixed Reactions As Raila Odinga Junior Slams ODM Leaders

raila junior

Raila Odinga Junior has slammed a section of leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party thus igniting mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Raila Junior, who is the son of ODM leader Raila Odinga through a series of tweets seems displeased with how the party dealings are being conducted.

For instance, in a tweet following the arrest of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Raila Junior slammed minority whip, Junet Mohamed, for his role as a parliamentarian for not defending the legislator.

He wrote, “Actually Junet Mohamed, as minority whip in the house and senior parliamentarian, I believe your position should be that even though you don’t necessarily agree with what Oscar Sudi said, you’ll defend his right to say it. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of our democracy!” He tweeted.

Read: William Ruto Should Stop Indirectly Insulting Kenyan Mothers, Let Him Make Himself the President – MP Junet Mohamed

In yet another tweet, Junior intimated that the politics of abusing rival politicians is outdated and rather should be replaced with a development agenda that is clearly outlined in the manifesto.

This, according to a section of Twitter users has been interpreted as taking a jibe at Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who also serves as the party’s Deputy Leader.

The sentiments come just days after Raila Odinga toured Mombasa county together with Governor Hassan Joho. The latter heavily criticized the Deputy President William Ruto labeling him a hypocrite who did not stand for what he represented.

Read Also:Murkomen Calls For Junet’s Arrest Over Role Played In Loss Of COVID-19 Funds

Prior to this, Ruto had visited Kisii County where he rebuked Raila Odinga for always having an opinion about what he does.

“I don’t know what the problem is with some people. I really sympathize with them. When I call people to my home, they have a problem, when I go to church, they have a problem, when I give donations, they have a problem. When I give motorcycles, they have a problem,” he said.

He further called his critics as perennial complainers adding that he was not going anywhere as he is in for the long run.

“You hear the other person (Raila Odinga) asking why the deputy president is mingling with boda boda operators and mama mbogas. He was born in a kingly family, his father was a vice president in this country. He does not understand why people in the informal sectors are very close to my heart. I was born in a lowly family, I grew up in humble settings. I empathize with the lowly,” he said.

Read Also: Don’t Be Perennial Complainers, DP Ruto Hits Out At His Critics

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

 

Governor Hassan JohoJunet MohamedODMRaila Junior Odinga

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ngunjiri wambugu

Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu Wants DCI To Probe Politicians Using “Watu Fulani” Phrase To Allegedly Spew Hate

I&M Holdings Ranked The Most Attractive Bank In Kenya