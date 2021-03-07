Mixed Reactions as Raila’s Camp Claims Handshake in Trouble

Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party have given a hint that all is not well with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s most trusted lieutenants as succession politics gain momentum.

In a bold statement in his Siaya backyard yesterday, Senate Minority Leader and Raila’s right-hand man James Orengo alleged a plot to sabotage the March 9, 2018, handshake between the Head of State and the ODM leader as part of efforts to deny him a chance to succeed the former.

Orengo claimed that there are “cabals” in government led by senior civil servants who had hijacked the President and Raila’s pet project, the Building Bridges Initiative, kicking out the BBI Secretariat that was key in the implementation of the initiative, for their selfish interests.

The leaders, whom Orengo claimed have been sponsoring violence in recent by-elections, are reportedly pushing for a Senator Gideon Moi Presidency.

Orengo, arguably one of the top legal minds in the country, threatened to expose the individuals keen on reaping where they did not sow further indicating that the handshake is in trouble.

“As Uhuru and Raila are talking about BBI, there is a cabal of civil servants inside the government who have already decided who will rule Kenya in 2022. We saw it during Kibaki’s time and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s time. This is a warning shot to these people, they are trying to derail us, and we will expose them, ” said Orengo.

Orengo made the remarks a day after Raila’s brother Oburu Odinga claimed that the ODM Party leader could still work with Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

The DP, whose fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta became clear recently, is also on record accusing “the System” of a plot to block his political ambitions.

Orengo and Oburu’s remarks sparked a debate on social media with a section of Kenyans alluding that betrayal was in the offing further linking Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to the fallout claims.

The claims were further fuelled after reports emerged that the former Prime Minister had directed his men in Nairobi to organise a rally at Kibra’s Kamukunji Grounds on Sunday apparently to address the claims.

Raila is expected to address members of the public at around 2pm after attending a church service in Woodley.

Now that the handshake will be dead today officially at Kamukunji grounds, I wonder what ODM will tell Kenyans about BBI? — Paul Ouma™🇰🇪 (@P_aulouma) March 7, 2021

DP Ruto’s allies also joined the conversation saying the President can’t be trusted as he had betrayed his deputy, who worked hard to see him ascend to power, nothing can stop him from doing the same to Raila.

Whereas some netizens agreed that Ruto and Raila can work together, a section said it is impossible for the two to form a coalition as both of them want to take a stab at the top seat adding that their ego and supporters won’t allow them to settle for less.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ukiona cha mwenzao kikinyolewa,chako kitie maji.

Handshake is now ending.

I spoke in December vide my letter about the use of "hard power " in politics and many thought I was insane. pic.twitter.com/sK7K8ShYrO — Irungu Kang'ata (@HonKangata) March 6, 2021

Gideon Moi getting all the support from state to do his politics. He is expected to work with Justin Muturi. These people want to make baba useless. Kingi from outside and Joho from inside. Gideon Moi to be chief guest in Githunguri tomorrow. We MUST RESIST. Wacha!! — Robert Alai, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 6, 2021

All along I knew Handshake was built on quick sand. I'm, therefore, surprised that some of you are surprised that it's coming down like a house of cards. Fact is, it wasn't if but when it would finally crumble. Let's enjoy the spectacle. — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) March 6, 2021

Going by Orengo's remarks, all is not well with handshake; but Raila Odinga remains the most powerful politician in Kenya. Uhuru has burnt his bridges with Ruto; so, If Raila withdraws his parliamentary support, it would be a very rough ride to retirement for the son of Jomo. — Mwalimu Joshua Njenga (@JKNjenga) March 6, 2021

When Orengo speaks, listen keenly. He’s of the famous ‘government eats its own children’. He’s firing shots on the ‘handshake’ UNDER SIEKE…. — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) March 6, 2021

So handshake is under siege.. my ODM brothers welcome to reality. You despised and mocked @WilliamsRuto. Revolution is preparing to eat you. Karma is real bitch. Interesting Times ahead — Chebet🇰🇪 (@KiruiChebet8) March 6, 2021

Ruto can't be PRIME MINISTER either. It means Ruto goes home to run as Member of Parliament for Eldoret North fight it out with akina Sudi and come back to be Prime Minister in Raila's Government. This cant happen. Akina Murkomen won't allow Ruto to go that low. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 7, 2021

Handshake is cast in stone … BBI is built on a hill to withstand floods. All is well. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 6, 2021

After a series of mocking, despising, insulting & disrespecting him, WILLIAM RUTO has never caused chaos or INFLUENCE kalenjins to fight for him. As we approach the handshake BETRAYALS, i hope RAILA ODINGA will emulate Dp Ruto's resilience & control his megalomaniac sycophants. pic.twitter.com/eqKHBzgMMy — George T. Dianoh™ (@georgediano) March 6, 2021

Raila Odinga doesn't need Mt Kenya to be president. He has never asked anyone for endorsement. He's not Gideon Moi, Mudavadi or Kalonzo. As it stands, the 5th president is either him or Ruto. Uhuru can't afford to lose both. The Handshake is strong, Ignore clout chasing Alai. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) March 6, 2021

The terrible mistake Kibicho is making he is thinking Raila Odinga is also William Ruto. TERRIBLE MISTAKE! — Phelix G-Cord (@PhelixOchola) March 6, 2021

Not that we were blind, I said it in 2019. I was just hoping that I could be wrong. So I was just perfectly on point. Wait for media revelations tomorrow. Gloves are off. https://t.co/87tDG11HYR — Robert Alai, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 6, 2021

Orengo's outburst is nothing more than a tempest in a tea cup and Handshake opponents are trying to make a mountain out of it. What I know of ODM is they talk in funerals what should be whispered in boardrooms. Their main weakness is not knowing when it's best to keep quiet. — SayAfrica (@sayafrica) March 7, 2021

