Mixed Reactions as Raila’s Camp Claims Handshake in Trouble

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga during the March 9, 2018, handshake at Harambee House [Photo/Courtesy]

Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party have given a hint that all is not well with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s most trusted lieutenants as succession politics gain momentum.

In a bold statement in his Siaya backyard yesterday, Senate Minority Leader and Raila’s right-hand man James Orengo alleged a plot to sabotage the March 9, 2018, handshake between the Head of State and the ODM leader as part of efforts to deny him a chance to succeed the former.

Orengo claimed that there are “cabals” in government led by senior civil servants who had hijacked the President and Raila’s pet project, the Building Bridges Initiative, kicking out the BBI Secretariat that was key in the implementation of the initiative, for their selfish interests.

The leaders, whom Orengo claimed have been sponsoring violence in recent by-elections, are reportedly pushing for a Senator Gideon Moi Presidency.

Orengo, arguably one of the top legal minds in the country, threatened to expose the individuals keen on reaping where they did not sow further indicating that the handshake is in trouble.

“As Uhuru and Raila are talking about BBI, there is a cabal of civil servants inside the government who have already decided who will rule Kenya in 2022. We saw it during Kibaki’s time and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s time. This is a warning shot to these people, they are trying to derail us, and we will expose them, ” said Orengo.

Orengo made the remarks a day after Raila’s brother Oburu Odinga claimed that the ODM Party leader could still work with Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

The DP, whose fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta became clear recently, is also on record accusing “the System” of a plot to block his political ambitions.

Orengo and Oburu’s remarks sparked a debate on social media with a section of Kenyans alluding that betrayal was in the offing further linking Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to the fallout claims.

The claims were further fuelled after reports emerged that the former Prime Minister had directed his men in Nairobi to organise a rally at Kibra’s Kamukunji Grounds on Sunday apparently to address the claims.

Raila is expected to address members of the public at around 2pm after attending a church service in Woodley.

DP Ruto’s allies also joined the conversation saying the President can’t be trusted as he had betrayed his deputy, who worked hard to see him ascend to power, nothing can stop him from doing the same to Raila.

Whereas some netizens agreed that Ruto and Raila can work together, a section said it is impossible for the two to form a coalition as both of them want to take a stab at the top seat adding that their ego and supporters won’t allow them to settle for less.

Here are some of the reactions:

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

