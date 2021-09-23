Mixed Reactions as KFCB Bans Film ‘I am Samuel’ for Promoting Same Sex Marriage

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions following the ban of the documentary film ‘I am Samuel’ by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

The documentary film that recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival was directed by Pete Murimi and produced by Tony Kamau.

Addressing the same, KFCB through its CEO Chris Wambua stated that the 68-minute film is not suitable for the Kenyan audience as it promotes same-sex marriage.

This, the board says is against article 45 of the Kenyan constitution. It is also said to violate Article 165 of the Penal code and the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which outlaws homosexuality.

“The film ‘I am Samuel’ is an affront to Article 45 of the Kenyan constitution, which recognizes the family as the basic unit of society and defines marriage as between two persons of the opposite gender,” the KFCB said in a statement.

#KFCBbansGayFilm

“The production is demeaning of Christianity as two gay men in the film purport to conduct a religious marriage invoking the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. On the basis of religion as a classifiable element, the Board finds the documentary not only blasphemous but also an attempt to use religion to advocate same-sex marriage,” the board added.

In a similar account of events in 2019, KFCB also banned the airing of the Kenyan film ‘Rafiki’ on the grounds that it contained homosexual scenes.

The then CEO, Dr Ezekiel Mutua revealed that the film was banned because it featured a theme that is illegal in Kenya and intends to ‘corrupt the morals of Kenyans.’

“Rafiki contains homosexual scenes that are against the law, culture and moral values of the Kenyan people. The film seeks to overtly promote lesbianism,” Mutua asserted in a presser after the movie was produced.

The film, Rafiki, detailed a love story of two teenage girls who develop a romantic relationship that is rejected by their families and community.

It however received positive reception globally and won numerous awards.

Here are some reactions from Twitter following the ban of I am Samuel documentary:

We should always prioritise clean content because without it then we are encouraging moral decay among our youths#KFCBbansGayFilm pic.twitter.com/EgaaM9rWuW — PROFFESØR (@__Wesh_) September 23, 2021

Children are very vulnerable and can always imitate or accept anything shown to them#KFCBbansGayFilm — Kibet Benard (@KibetBenard_) September 23, 2021

LGBTQ is an agenda being pushed by foreigners here in Kenya.

#KFCBbansGayFilm pic.twitter.com/qStHcxA1s2 — Kiplimo (@Kiplimo01) September 23, 2021

First, they pushed the film 'Rafiki' and now they are pushing 'I AM SAMUEL'. What is wrong with these foreigners and meddling with other people's affairs.

#KFCBbansGayFilm pic.twitter.com/2xac1WY6si — Kiplimo (@Kiplimo01) September 23, 2021

I am Samuel Film shows you the sheer possibility of what can happen when you follow your own path; in a world where tradition, love & identity collide… Don't miss the final day of screening at Kino Xenix in Zurich Switzerland. Book your spot: https://t.co/IVe98bVZLc pic.twitter.com/qSL81aCMkc — I am Samuel Documentary (@IamSamuelFilm) September 15, 2021

