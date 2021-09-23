in ENTERTAINMENT

Mixed Reactions as KFCB Bans Film ‘I am Samuel’ for Promoting Same Sex Marriage

KFCB
KFCB CEO Chris Wambua (Courtesy)

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions following the ban of the documentary film ‘I am Samuel’ by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

The documentary film that recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival was directed by Pete Murimi and produced by Tony Kamau.

Addressing the same, KFCB through its CEO Chris Wambua stated that the 68-minute film is not suitable for the Kenyan audience as it promotes same-sex marriage.

This, the board says is against article 45 of the Kenyan constitution. It is also said to violate Article 165 of the Penal code and the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which outlaws homosexuality.

“The film ‘I am Samuel’ is an affront to Article 45 of the Kenyan constitution, which recognizes the family as the basic unit of society and defines marriage as between two persons of the opposite gender,” the KFCB said in a statement.

“The production is demeaning of Christianity as two gay men in the film purport to conduct a religious marriage invoking the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. On the basis of religion as a classifiable element, the Board finds the documentary not only blasphemous but also an attempt to use religion to advocate same-sex marriage,” the board added.

In a similar account of events in 2019, KFCB also banned the airing of the Kenyan film ‘Rafiki’ on the grounds that it contained homosexual scenes.

The then CEO, Dr Ezekiel Mutua revealed that the film was banned because it featured a theme that is illegal in Kenya and intends to ‘corrupt the morals of Kenyans.’

“Rafiki contains homosexual scenes that are against the law, culture and moral values of the Kenyan people. The film seeks to overtly promote lesbianism,” Mutua asserted in a presser after the movie was produced.

The film, Rafiki, detailed a love story of two teenage girls who develop a romantic relationship that is rejected by their families and community.

It however received positive reception globally and won numerous awards.

