Mixed Reactions as KFC Runs Out of Imported Potatoes for Fries

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions after fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) announced that it has run out of potatoes used to make fries.

KFC which is renowned for its famous fries and Chicken through a statement yesterday announced that it had run out of potatoes adding that their team was working to have the issue resolved.

The fast-food chain further offered options for combo meals including ugali as a replacement for their fries and chicken.

“Fam it was truly a Furaha December. Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Y’all loved our chips a little too much, and we’ve run out. Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku,” the statement read in part.

Fam it was truly a Furaha December. 🥳 Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Ya'll loved our chips a little too much, and we've run out. Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku. pic.twitter.com/ylvnqxtPD0 — KFC Kenya (@KFCinKenya) January 3, 2022

Kenyans were not impressed by the move hence took to social media to express their disappointment.

For instance, a good section questioned why the food chain had to import potatoes and chicken yet in Kenya, more so the farmers are able to meet their supply needs.

Apparently, the food chain imports chicken and fries in order to keep up with international standards.

The shortage of potatoes has ideally been attributed to delays in the shipping lines over Covid-19.

Other competitive brands including Burger King and Chicken Inn did not waste time to poke fun into the crisis at KFC while ideally promoting their brands.

Burger King taking a dig at KFC Kenya lack of fries. Nice 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5cK1eu6tiB — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) January 4, 2022

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Wanaume wamekula fries na chicken mpaka they are able to distinguish between za Chicken Inn na KFC, I miss the days ugali ya wimbi was the only food men lived on. — 𝙴𝙰𝚁𝙻𝚈𝙶𝙴𝚃𝚃𝙴𝚁 (@earlygetter_) January 4, 2022

The difference BTW KFC and Chicken Inn is that of quality and quantity. The former has incomparable quality, but the latter has lower quality but more quantity. CHOOSE Kikuyus Chicken inn Equity Bank Peter Drury — Eng. Jazzy jeff (@njuguna254) January 3, 2022

Boycott KFC, welcome to my Chicken Inn, for local chicken at affordable price, we don't import pic.twitter.com/tl139YXQ5u — NAIRØBI Gunner 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@keyahmark) January 4, 2022

KFC has finally introduced ugali, all luhyas are happy 😂🍗 — GARVIN MUNGAI (@garvin_mungai) January 3, 2022

Potatoes in Nyandarua 👇 =price of a plate of chips in KFC.

But KFC prefers importing potatoes rather than buying local ones(even now that they are out of stock they cannot buy local potatoes – – they prefer oferring customers Ugali instead 🙄) …Can't they import customers too? pic.twitter.com/1cDW440Bhl — Jame (@Cjamehk) January 4, 2022

